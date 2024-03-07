Greek Theater Lights Up Amsterdam: Angelakas and Onassis Stegi Take Center Stage at Brandhaarden 2024

In an unprecedented celebration of contemporary Greek theater, Amsterdam's Brandhaarden festival 2024 has turned its spotlight onto Greece, showcasing productions from the Onassis Stegi and the National Theater of Greece. Among the highlights, Giannis Angelakas, known for his rock music career, participates in a stage adaptation of Homer's "Nekyia," offering a unique blend of ancient literature and modern performance.

Unveiling Greek Theater to the World

The festival's decision to feature Greek theater productions, including six from the Onassis Stegi and one from the National Theater of Greece, stems from a desire to explore the rich tradition and avant-garde innovation of Greek performance arts. Director Clayde Menso and program adviser Daniel Kieft emphasized the importance of bridging the past with the present, highlighting that the chosen productions not only delve into ancient myths but also address contemporary themes such as climate change, far-right politics, and societal marginalization.

Despite potential language barriers, the organizers and performers find ways to transcend words, focusing on the universal language of theater. Performances like "Romaland" aim to shine a light on marginalized communities, drawing parallels between the Greek Roma and those in Amsterdam, thereby fostering a deeper understanding and connection among audiences. The success of these cross-cultural endeavors underscores the festival's role as a magnifying glass, bringing global issues and narratives into focus.