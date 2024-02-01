Google Signs Its Largest Ever Offshore Wind Energy Deal

Google has recently made headlines with its biggest offshore wind energy deal yet, part of the company's ambitious goal to run solely on clean energy by the year 2030. The tech giant is backing two large-scale wind farms off the coast of the Netherlands, contributing more than 700 megawatts of clean energy to the grid. This groundbreaking initiative is part of a broader effort within the technology sector to reduce carbon emissions.

Google's Largest Offshore Wind Energy Deal

The agreement involves a power purchase for 478 MW of power from two wind farms off the Dutch coast. Developed by Crosswind and Ecowende, these wind farms are expected to assist Google's Dutch data centers and office facilities in achieving over 90% carbon-free energy by 2024. The projects, with minimal impact on natural habitats and marine life, will also account for approximately 6% of the country's annual electricity consumption and encourage technological innovation and ecological growth.

Additional Green Energy Agreements

In addition to this major Power Purchase Agreement, Google has also commenced smaller renewable energy agreements in Italy, Poland, and Belgium. The agreements support the development of subsidy-free offshore wind farms and contribute to the decarbonization of global electricity systems. Google's plan involves operating its data centers and office campuses on carbon-free energy round the clock on every grid where it functions by 2030.

Impact on Carbon Footprint

The technology sector, including companies like Google, currently contributes about 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. This figure is on par with the aviation industry and results from high electricity consumption at data centers, extensive supply chains, and semiconductor production. These recent renewable energy agreements represent a significant move in the tech industry's collective efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.