GN Rope Fittings Launches Expansion and Innovation in its 101st Year

As it embarks on its 101st year, GN Rope Fittings, a leading name in the offshore oil, gas, and wind industries, is setting the stage for expansion and innovation. The company is amplifying its manufacturing capacity by a substantial 40% and unveiling a pioneering trunnion shackle, marking the start of a new chapter in its century-long journey.

Revamping the Manufacturing Hub

The expansion is taking place in Nieuwkoop, Netherlands, the home base of the company's factory. Under the leadership of the Vossenberg family's fourth generation, headed by Bart Vossenberg JR, the facility is set to grow by 40%. The construction work, anticipated to finish by May 2024, will see the incorporation of sustainable features like solar panels and a system to recycle heat from the forge. The expansion is not merely about increasing the physical scope of the factory, but also about fortifying the company's commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

The other significant stride in GN Rope Fittings' expansion plan is the launch of a groundbreaking trunnion shackle. Weighing 12 tons, this shackle has been designed specifically for CDWE, a joint venture between CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, and DEME Offshore. This state-of-the-art trunnion shackle is expected to play a crucial role in the construction of wind farms worldwide, underlining the company's commitment to innovation and the growing renewable energy sector.