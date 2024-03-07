Global Museums Embrace Ukrainian Culture: 80 Audio Guides Launched

In an inspiring display of cultural diplomacy, 80 museums across the globe now offer Ukrainian-language audio guides, a significant milestone achieved through the initiative of Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska. Among the prestigious institutions joining this initiative is the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, marking a notable expansion of Ukrainian cultural presence worldwide.

Ukrainian Voices in the Halls of History

The project, aimed at making Ukrainian culture and language more accessible, has seen the implementation of Ukrainian audio guides in iconic locations, including the Van Gogh Museum. The voices of Pavlo Skorokhodko and Irma Vitovska breathe life into the artworks, providing a familiar touch for Ukrainian visitors. This initiative not only aids in language preservation but also ensures that Ukrainians abroad can experience cultural landmarks in their mother tongue.

Collaboration Across Borders

This cultural achievement was made possible through collaboration between various embassies, local Ukrainian communities, and the museums themselves. The Finnish Photography Museum in Helsinki, for example, celebrated the 170th anniversary of Ukrainian theater actress Maria Zankovetska with the introduction of a Ukrainian audio guide, highlighting the global Ukrainian community's effort to promote their heritage. The project encompasses 80 excursions in 44 countries, showcasing a broad international effort to support Ukrainian culture.

A Testament to Resilience and Identity

The expansion of Ukrainian-language audio guides reflects a strong desire to maintain and share Ukrainian cultural identity, especially in challenging times. It serves as a testament to the resilience of the Ukrainian people and their unwavering effort to promote and preserve their culture on a global stage. Museums around the world participating in this initiative are not just offering a service but are standing in solidarity with Ukraine, acknowledging the importance of cultural preservation and accessibility.

This initiative's success opens new doors for cultural exchange and understanding, bridging gaps between nations through the universal language of art. It underlines the significant role that culture plays in diplomacy and international relations, fostering a deeper appreciation for Ukraine's rich heritage and contemporary vibrancy.