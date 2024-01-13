From Aviation to Maritime: A Family’s Journey of Resilience Amidst Pandemic

In an era marked by job loss and uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, the adventurous spirit of Lisa Terauchi D’Rozario and her husband Jeroen serves as an emblem of resilience and adaptability. Jeroen, once a captain for Cathay Dragon, found his aviation career abruptly ended when Cathay Pacific, the parent company, grounded the airline in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. However, rather than succumb to despair, the couple seized this as an opportunity for transformation.

Setting Sail into the Unknown

Rejecting the prospect of a stationary life in the Netherlands, the family opted for the freedom and seclusion of the sea as their refuge from the pandemic. Trading their home for a secondhand monohull boat, they embarked on a sailing adventure that took them from the Netherlands to various European destinations. Their journey spanned over a year, from June 2021 to the summer of 2022, encompassing France, Spain, Portugal, Sardinia, Sicily, and Greece.

Navigating the Challenges of Maritime Life

The family’s odyssey was not without tribulations. Approximately 85% of their time was spent anchored or in marinas, enabling them to explore different towns, yet also presenting them with the challenges of homeschooling their children and dealing with engine failure. The children’s education was facilitated by a UK school, but the bulk of the teaching responsibility fell on Lisa. Moreover, the family had to grapple with the solitude of the sea, sparse internet connectivity, and limited exercise options on board their vessel.

Embracing Simplicity and Sustainability

Despite these hurdles, the family embraced the tranquility and simplicity of life at sea. They created their own drinking water through a water maker and generated power using wind and solar energy. Adapting their lifestyle even further, they adjusted their diet to local foods for sustainability. This drastic shift from aviation to maritime living serves as a testament to their resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity, offering a unique narrative of survival in the era of the pandemic.