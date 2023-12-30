From Air to Sea: The D’Rozario Family’s Unusual Journey

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands lost jobs, among them a captain from Cathay Dragon, a regional airline under Cathay Pacific. But for Jeroen D’Rozario and his family, this loss became the start of a life-changing adventure. Instead of returning to their native Netherlands, they sold their home, bought a secondhand monohull boat, and took to the sea. Their story is a testament to human resilience and adaptability, transforming adversity into an enriching experience.

Setting Sail for a New Lifestyle

Starting their journey in June 2021, the D’Rozario family, skilled sailors, visited various European locations. France, Spain, Portugal, Sardinia, Sicily, and Greece became their new homes, each for a short while. They spent about 85% of their time anchored or in marinas, deeply exploring the towns they docked at. Their children’s education didn’t suffer. Lisa Terauchi D’Rozario, Jeroen’s wife, took on the role of teacher, homeschooling the kids with a UK school’s coordination for assignments and assessments.

A Sustainable Life at Sea

The sea became their sanctuary, and they embraced a sustainable lifestyle to respect it. A water maker provided drinking water, a wind generator, and solar energy with lithium batteries supplied power. They switched from a vegan diet to locally sourced foods, adapting to the limited fresh vegetables in coastal towns. It was a peaceful life, though not without its challenges. Exercise options were limited due to space constraints on the boat, and the weather was unpredictable, with unexpected three-meter swells at times.

Interruptions and Resilience

The family’s journey was interrupted in summer 2022 due to an engine failure. But this hiccup didn’t deter them. They had transformed a job loss into an epic adventure, a testament to their spirit and adaptability. Their story resonates with hope and resilience, proving that sometimes, when life gives you lemons, you build a boat and sail across the ocean.