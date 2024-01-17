Fastned Eyes Business Expansion as Affordable Chinese EVs Prepare for European Entry

Fastned BV, an innovative electric-vehicle (EV) charging station developer based out of the Netherlands, finds itself on the verge of a potential business boom, as cost-effective Chinese EV models prepare to make their entry into the European market. Contrary to the apprehensive stance of the European Union (EU) towards this development, Fastned sees it as a golden opportunity to expand its charging infrastructure, thereby selling more electricity.

Fastned’s Expansion Amidst EU's Investigation

Fastned CEO, Michiel Langezaal, views the impending arrival of cheaper Chinese EVs as a catalyst for market expansion. This optimistic outlook comes at a time when the EU has initiated an investigation into the subsidies provided by the Chinese government to their EV industry. The EU's move is perceived as an attempt to safeguard its local automotive industry and uphold established trade standards.

Fastned’s Ambitious Growth Plan

Despite external concerns, Fastned remains undeterred in its growth trajectory. The company has set a target to establish 1,000 EV charging stations across Europe by 2030. As part of this expansion, Fastned recently made its foray into the Spanish market. Even though adverse weather conditions thwarted the company's goal of constructing over 60 new charging stations in 2023, Fastned reported a significant 44% increase in charging revenue in the fourth quarter, amounting to €19.2 million.

Fastned's strategic positioning underlines its readiness to tap into the burgeoning EV market. The company anticipates that the introduction of competitively priced Chinese EVs will stimulate increased demand for charging infrastructure.