Fancom BV Adopts Sopheon's Accolade Software to Boost Smart Farm Technology

Software company Sopheon, specializing in InnovationOps, has announced that Fancom BV, a leader in intelligent automation solutions and control systems for farming, has chosen Sopheon's Accolade software to enhance its innovation processes. Fancom, which operates from the Netherlands, offers solutions that control and optimize environmental conditions, feeding systems, and data management for pig, poultry, and mushroom farming.

Accolade: A Game-Changer for Fancom's Smart Farm Technology

Accolade, recognized as the industry's most comprehensive tool for managing strategy, governance, and portfolios, is set to enhance Fancom's smart farm technology. This technology focuses on improving efficiency, profitability, animal welfare, and environmental respect. The integration of the software aims to optimize innovation processes, support better decision-making, and likely reduce time-to-market for Fancom's products.

Sopheon's software aids in discovery, idea management, product management, project management, and innovation management. It combines creativity and structure to help companies quickly adapt to market demands. Sopheon's solutions are used globally by numerous prestigious organizations, including winners of the PDMA's Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award. The company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market.