End of an Era: Historic WWI Schooner De Wadden to Be Deconstructed

After nearly four decades at Canning Dock, De Wadden, a historic schooner that played a pivotal role during the First World War and later in Irish-British trade, is being deconstructed. Built in 1917, the vessel's long and storied career ended as National Museums Liverpool (NML) decided it had reached the end of its serviceable life, despite ongoing conservation efforts. This decision follows a thorough review by NML, adhering to National Historic Ships' guidelines for responsible disposal.

Historic Significance and Conservation Efforts

De Wadden's journey began in the Netherlands, where it was constructed to capitalize on trading opportunities brought about by Dutch neutrality during WWI. Post-war, it served to transport bulk cargo between the River Mersey and various Irish ports until 1961. Acquired by the Merseyside Maritime Museum in 1984, the ship underwent conservation and was briefly opened to the public in the early 1990s before being drydocked for further preservation work. Despite these efforts, the review concluded that deconstruction was the most feasible option.

The Deconstruction Process

The deconstruction of De Wadden is a meticulous process, expected to last around two months, beginning in late February 2024. Key parts of the ship, such as its wheel, will be preserved within NML's collection. Additionally, efforts are being made to recycle as much material as possible and to transfer significant elements to Arklow Maritime Museum in Ireland. NML is also collaborating with Windermere Jetty to create a detailed virtual tour of De Wadden, ensuring the legacy of the vessel continues.

Community Impact and Legacy Preservation

The decision to deconstruct De Wadden has elicited a mixed response from the maritime community and museum staff, highlighting the vessel's emotional significance and historical importance. Ian Murphy, Head of Maritime Museum, emphasized the complexity of the decision and the gratitude towards those who have contributed their knowledge and support. The virtual tour and preserved artifacts aim to keep the story of De Wadden alive, maintaining its place within Liverpool's rich maritime heritage.