Dutch Tuners Supercharge BMW M5 E60: 660HP Monster Unleashed

For enthusiasts of high-performance vehicles, the BMW M5 E60 has always held a special place, not least because of its iconic V10 engine. Now, a tuning shop in the Netherlands, MTR Performance, has taken this already powerful sedan to new heights by adding a supercharger, boosting its output to a staggering 660 horsepower and 640 Nm of torque. This upgrade transforms the 2007 model into a formidable beast on the road, combining luxury with unparalleled power.

Revisiting a Legend

The BMW M5 E60, sold between 2004 and 2010, is remembered for its "S85" 5.0-liter V10 engine that originally delivered 507 hp and 520 Nm of torque. Its power was immense for its time, making it one of the most exhilarating sedans to drive. MTR Performance's recent modification has not only revisited this legend but has also enhanced its performance, ensuring that the M5 remains a relevant and thrilling choice for car enthusiasts. With these modifications, this M5 is not just about nostalgia; it's about pushing the limits of what was already considered peak performance.

Technical Tweaks and Aesthetic Enhancements

Aside from the supercharger, the modified M5 features several other enhancements. It boasts a carbon fiber hood and trunk lid, which likely contribute to weight reduction and improved aerodynamics. The addition of StopTech brakes suggests a focus on improving handling and safety, crucial for a car with such increased power. Aesthetically, it also received a makeover with a different exhaust system, signified by quad finishers, and a smaller carbon fiber kidney grille, indicating a tasteful approach to upgrading without compromising the BMW's elegant yet aggressive stance.