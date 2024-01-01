en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dutch Government Revokes ASML’s Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Dutch Government Revokes ASML’s Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

In a significant development, ASML, a prominent semiconductor equipment supplier based in the Netherlands, confirmed that the Dutch government has partially rescinded a few of its export licenses. The revoked licenses had permitted ASML to sell their advanced NXT:2050I and NXT:2100I lithography systems to select customers in China.

High-Tech Export Scrutiny

The revocation comes amidst escalating concerns over technology transfer and national security. Lithography machines, such as those produced by ASML, are crucial in the manufacture of the most sophisticated computer chips. This move by the Dutch government mirrors a wider trend of Western governments heightening scrutiny and imposing restrictions on high-tech exports to China. The objective is to safeguard their technological advantage and tackle security issues.

ASML’s Response and Impact

ASML voiced disappointment with the decision, underlining the significance of export licenses for its business operations, especially in the Chinese market. The company is reportedly seeking additional clarification from the Dutch government and is in the process of assessing the potential impact on its business. Despite the revocation, ASML asserts that this decision is unlikely to have a material effect on their financial outlook for 2023.

Global Semiconductor Industry Implications

This development could have substantial implications for the global semiconductor industry, potentially altering supply chains and international relations in the high-tech sector. As the world becomes more reliant on advanced technology, the control and distribution of key manufacturing components like lithography systems become pivotal in maintaining a competitive edge.

0
Business China Netherlands
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Road to 'Normalization': Navigating the Uncertain Future of the U.S. Economy

By Nimrah Khatoon

Investing Expert Scott Phillips Unveils Top Five ASX Stock Picks

By Geeta Pillai

Subdued Session Expected for Market: Insights from The Motley Fool

By Geeta Pillai

Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin's Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

By Rizwan Shah

A Shift in Leadership: New CEOs Take the Helm at Krispy Kreme, Morgan ...
@Business · 38 mins
A Shift in Leadership: New CEOs Take the Helm at Krispy Kreme, Morgan ...
heart comment 0
UK Banks Continue High Street Branch Closures Amid Shift to Digital Banking

By BNN Correspondents

UK Banks Continue High Street Branch Closures Amid Shift to Digital Banking
Square Enix’s 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles

By Salman Khan

Square Enix's 2024 Strategy: AI, XR, and a Return to Legacy Titles
Ex-Wall Street Banker’s Surprising Windfall Reveals Investment Unpredictability

By Saboor Bayat

Ex-Wall Street Banker's Surprising Windfall Reveals Investment Unpredictability
Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling
Latest Headlines
World News
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
1 min
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
1 min
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
3 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
6 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
7 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
8 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
8 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
8 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
12 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app