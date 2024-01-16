Dutch Aviation Coalition Commits to Sustainable Future

In the face of past struggles and a looming environmental crisis, the Dutch aviation and travel industry has risen to the challenge. In an unprecedented move, more than 30 companies and organizations within this sector have united to chart a path towards a sustainable future for the country's airline industry. This coalition, supported by the Dutch travel management association (NATM), has put forth a visionary plan, including ten concrete commitments to future-proof the industry.

Commitments for a Sustainable Future

These pledges aim to transform the aviation and travel industry, steering it towards cleaner, quieter, and stronger operations. The coalition ambitiously targets achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, enhancing connectivity with Schiphol Airport, increasing recycling, and curtailing waste in the airline industry.

A Collective Vision Towards Sustainable Air Travel

What sets this initiative apart is the collective vision it embodies. The group, which includes airlines, manufacturers, industry associations, and trade unions, has committed to engaging with the Dutch public, political figures, and partners. Their objective is not just to formulate a joint action agenda, but also to foster a collective vision towards sustainable air travel.

This bold initiative has received the backing of key industry leaders. Marjan Rintel, the president and CEO of KLM, emphasized the necessity of cooperation among the government, knowledge institutes, and the industry for significant progress in sustainability. Ingrid Thijssen, the chairperson of the Dutch employers' association VNO-NCW, underscored the importance of maintaining a robust international network while making aviation cleaner and quieter.