Duran Lantink Unveils 'Duran Ski' Fall Collection: A Fusion of Alpine Fashion and Sustainability

For his latest fall collection, Dutch designer Duran Lantink has taken inspiration from the slopes, introducing 'Duran Ski,' an innovative line that marries Alpine fashion influences with the designer's commitment to sustainability. The collection, which was recently showcased, is making waves for its creative use of deadstock materials, accounting for about 85% of its composition, and its bold exploration of silhouette and form.

Pushing Boundaries with Materials and Design

Lantink is renowned for his approach to fashion that challenges conventional design norms while prioritizing environmental sustainability. With 'Duran Ski,' he continues this trajectory, utilizing surplus fabrics to craft puffed-up jackets, voluminous bubble ski pants, and experimental knitwear that defy traditional proportions. The collection's standout pieces include wooly knits transformed through Lantink's signature techniques—shrinking and expanding garments to create unique, often stiff volumes that play with the body's silhouette.

Innovative Silhouettes and Cheeky Styles

The collection also nods to ski culture, blending it with streetwear aesthetics and power dressing elements. Sculpted shoulders and exaggerated busts on knit bodysuits push the boundaries of the human form, while Lantink's playful use of transparency and coverage, as seen in his bifurcated "floating" skirts, injects a cheeky vibe into the lineup. This season's palette includes ruby girdle shorts paired with cropped puffer jackets, and gold shorts that shimmer with a C-3PO-like sheen, complemented by cozy, deconstructed knitwear that orbits the body in spiraling layers.

Expanding Reach and Defining Brand Identity

Following a successful previous season, Lantink's brand has caught the attention of influential retail players, leading to its pick-up by Dover Street Market. With stores now in New York and Los Angeles, and a planned launch in Paris in April, Lantink's designs are set to reach a wider audience. As he works to further define the brand's DNA, Lantink aims to balance his innovative design approach with wearability, striving to create a wardrobe that is both avant-garde and accessible. The designer's journey is a testament to the evolving landscape of sustainable fashion, one where creativity and eco-consciousness go hand in hand.

Duran Lantink's 'Duran Ski' collection represents a significant step forward for the designer, both in terms of fashion innovation and sustainable practices. By continuing to challenge the norms of garment construction and material use, Lantink is not only creating a unique aesthetic but is also contributing to a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. As the brand grows and evolves, it will be interesting to see how Lantink's commitment to these principles will influence the broader conversation around sustainable fashion.