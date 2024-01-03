Doubts Arise Over Effectiveness of Dutch National Homelessness Action Plan

A year on from the launch of the National Homelessness Action Plan in the Netherlands, the initiative’s effectiveness is being questioned by organizations on the frontline of addressing homelessness. The plan, which seeks to eradicate homelessness by 2030 by treating it primarily as a housing issue rather than a healthcare problem, is based on the ‘housing first’ principle that has seen success in Finland. However, across the Dutch landscape, the implementation of the plan is hindered by a lack of concrete measures and national guidance, particularly amidst the ongoing housing crisis.

The ‘Housing First’ Principle: Success and Challenges

The ‘housing first’ principle has shown positive outcomes in individual cases, yet the approach to combating homelessness varies significantly across Dutch municipalities, leading to a legal inequality. While the principle has successfully placed numerous individuals in homes, the national housing shortage complicates its broader application, stalling progress towards the 2030 goal.

Concerns Over Implementation and Inequality

Outgoing Secretary of State Van Oijen has underscored the necessity for increased focus on housing provisions and preventive measures to tackle the root causes of homelessness. However, despite Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reporting a decline in the number of homeless individuals, shelters continue to experience high demand, painting a different picture of the situation on the ground.

Need for Improved Data and Policy-Making

In light of these challenges, there are calls for a more detailed census of homeless demographics. Enhanced data on the size and characteristics of the homeless population is considered vital for effective policy-making. State Minister Van Oogen has acknowledged this need for improved visibility into the homeless population, recognizing it as part of a long-term process.