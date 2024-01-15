De Volkskrant and Researchers Illuminate Dutch Colonial History Through a Unique Canon

Unfolding the pages of history, the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, in an unprecedented move, has allied with researchers, including Anne-Marieke van der Wal-Rémy and Alicia Schrikker, to construct a 'canon of the Dutch underexposed past'. This project delves into the lesser-explored areas of Dutch colonial history, revealing narratives that have remained in the shadows for centuries.

A Window into the Past

The canon, assembled into a book, serves as a portal to the past. It comprises 50 'windows', each centered around an artifact from the Rijksmuseum or Wereldmuseum. These items, acting as silent storytellers, evoke a 'historical sensation', a term coined by historian Johan Huizinga, bridging the gap between the present and the past. The canon ranges from a palm leaf letter from Sri Lanka to butterflies collected by prisoners in a Dutch punishment camp in Papua, each object narrating a unique, often untold, tale from the bygone era.

While the canon brings forth individual stories, it also delves into broader themes like the decline in biodiversity during colonial times, represented by the extinct dodo. It exposes the severe repercussions of colonialism on local populations; a telling example is the hunting restrictions that led to conflicts with the Khoisan people and the consequent extinction of certain species. This project unveils the harsh realities of Dutch colonialism, often glossed over in mainstream historical narratives.