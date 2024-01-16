CVC Capital Partners Restructures Legal Leadership with a New Appointment

CVC Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm, has announced a significant reshaping of its legal leadership. In a strategic move following the departure of their long-serving General Counsel (GC) last week, the company has appointed a new Chief of Legal and Compliance Officer. This appointment replaces the traditional GC role, signaling a shift in focus towards integrated legal and compliance responsibilities.

Appointment of Brechje van der Velden

The chosen candidate for this critical role is Brechje van der Velden, who currently heads Allen & Overy's office in the Netherlands. Van der Velden, a litigation and restructuring partner, has spent 27 years at Allen & Overy, a Magic Circle law firm. Her appointment comes as a part of the private equity firm's potential float in the Dutch capital.

The restructuring of legal leadership at CVC Capital Partners indicates a significant change in the company's approach to legal and regulatory compliance. The introduction of a Chief of Legal and Compliance Officer role reflects a wider industry trend towards greater integration of legal and compliance responsibilities.

The appointment of Van der Velden is set to take effect on March 1. It underscores CVC Capital Partners' commitment to enhancing its legal and regulatory compliance framework. The company is adapting to meet the evolving demands of the private equity landscape, demonstrating its agility in the face of change and reaffirming its position as a leader in the industry.