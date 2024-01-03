en English
Business

Curacao and St. Maarten to Introduce New Currency, the Caribbean Guilder, in 2024

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Curacao and St. Maarten to Introduce New Currency, the Caribbean Guilder, in 2024

In a significant move, Curacao and St. Maarten, two autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, are slated to introduce a new joint currency in the second half of 2024. The new currency, dubbed the Caribbean guilder, will replace the current Netherlands-Antillean guilder. This major shift in the monetary landscape follows a regional constitutional reform executed in October 2010, which brought about a change in the political status of these islands.

Unveiling the Caribbean Guilder

The Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, through its annual report, has shed light on the upcoming currency. Designed with advanced security measures, the Caribbean guilder aims to combat counterfeiting and uphold the financial integrity of both autonomous nations. This meticulous approach to the new currency’s design underscores the commitment of the central bank to ensure a seamless transition and safeguard the financial well-being of the island’s residents.

A Graceful Transition

The Caribbean guilder will not be making an abrupt entry. Instead, it is set to coexist with the Netherlands-Antillean guilder for a transition period of three months. This concurrent circulation strategy is designed to facilitate a smooth shift for the residents of both islands, allowing them ample time to adjust to the new currency system.

Decades-long Exchange Window

In a move that is as considerate as it is unprecedented, the Central Bank has declared a generous exchange window that extends for a period of 30 years. Residents of Curacao and St. Maarten will have the opportunity to swap their existing Netherlands-Antillean guilders for the new Caribbean guilder at an equivalent rate. This extended exchange period is a testament to the bank’s dedication to ensuring a fluid transition, minimizing potential disruptions for the residents and the economy at large.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

