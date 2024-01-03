Curacao and St. Maarten to Introduce New Currency, the Caribbean Guilder, in 2024

In a significant move, Curacao and St. Maarten, two autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, are slated to introduce a new joint currency in the second half of 2024. The new currency, dubbed the Caribbean guilder, will replace the current Netherlands-Antillean guilder. This major shift in the monetary landscape follows a regional constitutional reform executed in October 2010, which brought about a change in the political status of these islands.

Unveiling the Caribbean Guilder

The Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten, through its annual report, has shed light on the upcoming currency. Designed with advanced security measures, the Caribbean guilder aims to combat counterfeiting and uphold the financial integrity of both autonomous nations. This meticulous approach to the new currency’s design underscores the commitment of the central bank to ensure a seamless transition and safeguard the financial well-being of the island’s residents.

A Graceful Transition

The Caribbean guilder will not be making an abrupt entry. Instead, it is set to coexist with the Netherlands-Antillean guilder for a transition period of three months. This concurrent circulation strategy is designed to facilitate a smooth shift for the residents of both islands, allowing them ample time to adjust to the new currency system.

Decades-long Exchange Window

In a move that is as considerate as it is unprecedented, the Central Bank has declared a generous exchange window that extends for a period of 30 years. Residents of Curacao and St. Maarten will have the opportunity to swap their existing Netherlands-Antillean guilders for the new Caribbean guilder at an equivalent rate. This extended exchange period is a testament to the bank’s dedication to ensuring a fluid transition, minimizing potential disruptions for the residents and the economy at large.