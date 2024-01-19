Connexxion Taxi Services: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Dutch Public Transport

Connexxion Taxi Services, a significant figure in the Dutch public transport sector, has recently made noteworthy strides in its service operations. The company has successfully secured an extension for its Taxbus service contract in Eindhoven, marking a tangible affirmation of their clients' trust and recognition of Connexxion's superior service quality.

Eindhoven's Trust in Connexxion's Services

Distinct from regular taxis, the Taxbus service offers a flexible and communal transportation model. It provides a 15-minute scheduling window and the potential for picking up or dropping off other passengers along the journey. This service model caters to the escalating demand for shared mobility in urban settings, aligning perfectly with Eindhoven's environmental goals.

Commitment to Emission-Free Ambitions

The city of Eindhoven is tenaciously committed to improving air quality. It has set a stringent mandate that all taxis must convert to emission-free models by 2026. Connexxion has willingly embraced this objective, incorporating electric vehicles into its fleet. The company's dedication to Eindhoven's environmental ambitions is reflected in its emphasis on electric driving in the Taxbus service.

Connexxion's accomplishments extend beyond the confines of Eindhoven. The company has been tentatively awarded contracts for services in two areas of Tilburg, indicating an expansion of their reach and influence within the region. These developments underscore Connexxion's role in promoting sustainable and communal transport solutions in the Netherlands.