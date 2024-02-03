Chinese, Dutch Leaders Reaffirm Decades-Long Bilateral Cooperation

In an age where international diplomacy faces numerous challenges, a recent phone conversation between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte brings an encouraging testament to the power of bilateral cooperation. The leaders of China and the Netherlands, two nations with over five decades of diplomatic relations, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the bonds that have led to significant achievements in diverse sectors.

Celebrating a Fruitful Partnership

The conversation between Li and Rutte was not just a diplomatic courtesy but a celebration of a partnership built on mutual respect and equality. The cooperation between the two nations has manifested in various areas, with standout advancements in trade, agriculture, water conservancy, and science and technology. The success of this partnership has not only been beneficial for the two countries but has also served as an example within the broader context of China-EU relations.

Charting the Course for Future Cooperation

Li Qiang, during the conversation, underscored the importance of openness and cooperation for mutual benefit. He expressed China's readiness to advance practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges in various fields, including education, culture, tourism, and at sub-national levels. This commitment signifies the progressive vision of China, ready to go beyond traditional diplomatic ties and foster relations grounded in shared human experiences and cultural exchange.

A Decade of Comprehensive Cooperation

The call also marked the 10th anniversary of a comprehensive cooperation partnership between China and the Netherlands, a milestone that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte regards with optimism. He conveyed warm wishes for China's Spring Festival and outlined the Netherlands' eagerness to deepen economic, trade, and cultural ties. Rutte's sentiments signify the Netherlands' conscious effort to protect the global economy's openness and foster the progress of relations between China, the Netherlands, and the EU.