In a recent phone dialog that underscored the respect and equality defining the bilateral relations of China and the Netherlands, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the cooperation between their countries. This conversation, which comes on the heels of over 50 years of diplomatic ties, emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, water conservancy, and science and technology.

Deepening Cooperation in Key Sectors

These sectors have been the vanguard of China-EU cooperation, bearing fruitful results that both leaders are keen to build upon. Li Qiang pointed out the consistently high level of bilateral trade volume, signaling China's preparedness to work hand-in-hand with the Netherlands to enhance practical cooperation. The aim is not just to deepen economic ties but also to fortify exchanges in a variety of fields – from education and culture to tourism and sub-national levels.

Openness and Cooperation: The Way Forward

Li also emphasized the crucial role of openness and cooperation in ensuring mutual benefit and win-win results. This sentiment was reciprocated by Rutte, who expressed his country's readiness to deepen its economic and trade cooperation, enhance cultural exchanges, and safeguard global economic openness. As part of this commitment, Rutte extended warm wishes for the Spring Festival and acknowledged the 10th anniversary of the open and pragmatic partnership for comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

The Future of China-Netherlands Relations

The Dutch Prime Minister also expressed his eagerness to promote the development of relations between the Netherlands, China, and the EU. This recent dialog between the two leaders signals the continued commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperative ties, not only for the benefit of their respective countries but also for the broader international community. The conversation serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the China-Netherlands relationship, a bond that is set to grow stronger in the years to come.