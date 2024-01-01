en English
Netherlands

Chicago Man Redefines American Dream in the Netherlands

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Chicago Man Redefines American Dream in the Netherlands

In the heart of Haarlem, a serene Dutch city near Amsterdam, lives Sky Govan, a 38-year-old Chicago native who has reinvented the quintessential ‘American dream’ on European soil. Govan, along with his family, relocated to the Netherlands three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic with no employment prospects in sight. Their decision was driven by an unquenchable thirst for travel and a yearning to experience life beyond the borders of the United States.

Finding a New Home

Before this daring move, Govan had carved out a successful life in Los Angeles as a YouTube creator, working alongside his wife, Sara. The couple, however, was not content with their comfortable American life. Their hearts longed for a different rhythm, a rhythm they found in the calm and captivating atmosphere of Haarlem. The city’s proximity to Amsterdam, coupled with its laid-back character, made it a clear choice over other European cities they had considered.

Learning From Loss

Another catalyst for Govan’s decision was the sudden job loss of his best friend and mentor. This incident forced him to reflect on the ephemeral nature of employment and the risk of investing one’s heart and soul in a company. The couple dipped into their savings to facilitate the move, set up a Dutch bank account, and found housing through Expat Housing.

Sacrifices and Realizations

Relocating across the globe was not without its sacrifices. Govan and his wife had to give away their furniture, and he sold his beloved Acura NSX. However, these material losses only reinforced Govan’s evolving perception of the ‘American dream.’ He realized that this dream was not tethered to possessions or a particular location but was about finding a sense of home and contentment within oneself.

Today, Sky Govan lives in the Netherlands, but he feels like he is living his version of the ‘American dream.’ This is his story, a story about redefining dreams and finding happiness in unexpected places.

Netherlands Travel & Tourism United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

