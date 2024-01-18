BYK Breaks Ground for New Solvent-Based Wax Dispersion Plant in the Netherlands

BYK, a leading player in the field of specialty chemicals, has announced the initiation of construction for a new manufacturing facility in Deventer, the Netherlands. The announcement was made at a groundbreaking ceremony held on January 11, 2024. This new plant is slated to produce solvent-based wax dispersions, an essential commodity for several industries, including automotive coatings, can and roll stock manufacturing, industrial and wood coatings, and printing inks.

Upgrading to Meet Future Demands

The new facility represents an upgrade from an existing one, set to be equipped with state-of-the-art process units. These units are designed to meet both the current and forthcoming customer needs while adhering to progressive regulatory standards. The investment made by BYK into this project lies in the multimillion-euro range, underlining the company's commitment to its customers and its intent to retain a strong stature in the international market.

Emphasizing Safety and Ergonomics

Dr. Jorg Hinnerwisch, President of BYK's Chemicals Division, and Steef Bouwmeester, managing director of BYK Netherlands B.V., both stressed the company's extensive experience in producing wax dispersions. They also emphasized the company's intention to provide a safe and ergonomic work environment for its employees. The production at the new facility is projected to be fully operational by the close of 2026.

The investment by BYK in this new manufacturing plant in Deventer is a significant move in the specialty chemicals industry. It not only showcases the company’s dedication to its clientele and market position but also its commitment to safety, ergonomics, and keeping pace with evolving regulatory standards.