Bregje Heinen: A Striking Photoshoot and a Festive Engagement

Renowned Dutch model, Bregje Heinen, recently took part in a photoshoot for Frederick’s of Hollywood, eliciting excitement amongst her fans as she posed in a striking tiger print swimsuit. The photoshoot, set within a launderette, showcased the 30-year-old model in a unique light, particularly when she was seen sipping a drink through a straw – a detail that didn’t escape her adoring audience’s attention.

Heinen’s Esteemed Modelling Career

Heinen’s modelling portfolio is nothing short of impressive. She has graced the catwalks and campaigns of high-profile brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Prada, and Versace. Her allure transcends the fashion industry, having also appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s hit song ‘Payphone’ in 2012, further cementing her place in the world of glamour and entertainment.

Acting Endeavours and Upcoming Movie Cameo

Not content with just modelling, Heinen has also dabbled in acting. Her next on-screen appearance will be in the much-anticipated movie ‘Babylon’. The film, directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, stars Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy, a character inspired by the original Hollywood It-Girl Clara Bow. The star-studded cast also includes Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and Olivia Wilde.

Engagement To Michael Trevino

Heinen’s personal life has also been making waves in the press. Over the festive season, she announced her engagement to Michael Trevino, a 38-year-old actor revered for his role in the popular series ‘The Vampire Diaries’. The engagement has been a high point for Heinen amidst her professional achievements, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.