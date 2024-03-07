Boskalis Explores Full Relocation from Netherlands to UAE Amid Skilled Worker Limits

Boskalis, a leading dredging and maritime service provider, is contemplating a significant shift in its headquarters from the Netherlands to Abu Dhabi, as stated by CEO Peter Berdowski in a recent Telegraaf interview. This strategic move aligns with the unveiling of the company's impressive annual results and is primarily driven by Dutch legislative changes impacting the recruitment of highly skilled international workers and technical staff shortages. Berdowski highlights the comparative ease of securing visas for personnel in Abu Dhabi, contrasting it with the protracted process in the Netherlands.

Strategic Expansion in Abu Dhabi

The decision to establish a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi marks a pivotal development for Boskalis, reflecting the company's global operational footprint and its ambition to tap into a broader talent pool. The Abu Dhabi office, already a diverse workplace with 300 employees from 20 different nationalities, is poised for further expansion. This move exemplifies Boskalis's proactive approach to overcoming the challenges posed by Dutch policies on skilled worker immigration and the technical workforce scarcity.

Implications for the Dutch Business Environment

Berdowski's revelations come amid concerns over the Dutch business climate, particularly the potential repercussions of new laws pertaining to responsible business practices and international treaty enforcement by Dutch courts. These factors, coupled with the government's efforts to retain key businesses like ASML, underscore the broader anxieties within the Netherlands about losing major corporations to more business-friendly jurisdictions. Boskalis's deliberations on relocating its headquarters underscore the delicate balance between national policy objectives and the global competitiveness of Dutch firms.

Financial Triumph and Future Prospects

Boskalis's contemplation of a headquarters relocation coincides with a record-breaking financial performance, with a 50% increase in sales to €4.3 billion in 2023, and a doubling of operating profit to €1 billion. These figures, along with a substantial rise in net profit, reflect the company's robust growth across all divisions. As Boskalis evaluates its strategic direction, including the potential full transition of its headquarters to Abu Dhabi, the company stands at a crossroads that could redefine its future trajectory and operational dynamics.

As Boskalis gears up for a potential strategic pivot, the implications for the Dutch business landscape and global maritime services industry loom large. This move not only highlights the increasing mobility of global corporations in response to national policies but also signals a possibly transformative phase for Boskalis as it seeks to harness opportunities in a dynamic and competitive international environment. The coming months will be crucial as Boskalis finalizes its decision, setting the stage for a new chapter in its storied history.