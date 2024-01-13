en English
Netherlands

Bonaire International Airport Records Record Passenger Influx in 2023

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Bonaire International Airport Records Record Passenger Influx in 2023

With its azure blue waters and vibrant coral reefs, Bonaire has long been a gem in the Caribbean’s crown. In 2023, this island’s allure was further validated as Bonaire International Airport (BIA) recorded a staggering influx of 436,914 passengers. This figure, marking a 3.1% rise from 2022 and a 10.8% leap from the pre-pandemic year of 2019, indicates a promising return to normalcy for the tourism-dependent island.

Soaring Regional Traffic

The airport witnessed substantial growth in traffic to nearby islands such as Curaao and Aruba. The passenger count to these destinations swelled by 23.4%, reaching 159,790. This development underscores the growing appeal of these Caribbean jewels and their interconnected travel offerings. Flights to other locales, including the Dominican Republic, also carried thousands of passengers, broadening Bonaire’s geographic reach and visitor diversity.

Steady North American Traffic, Dip in Dutch Visitors

Meanwhile, traffic to and from North America maintained a steady pace, with 84,852 passengers traversing this route. On the flip side, there was a nearly 8% drop in passenger numbers to and from the Netherlands, settling at 185,991. This dip signifies a market adjustment post the COVID-induced peak and reflects evolving travel patterns in the new normal.

Looking Ahead: A Positive Outlook for 2024

As we steer into 2024, BIA is optimistic about a moderate surge in passenger numbers. This anticipation is buoyed by new services from Toronto and increased flights from existing American destinations. Efforts are also underway to enhance passenger experience, capacity, and the sustainability of Flamingo Airport, Bonaire’s gateway to the world.

Maarten van der Scheer, the director of BIA, expressed his gratitude for the airlines that have connected Bonaire to the world. He stressed the significance of these connections for the local community and reaffirmed BIA’s commitment to augmenting the airport and establishing key air links in collaboration with island partners.

In a related development, American Airlines and WestJet have augmented their flight offerings to Bonaire. These expanded services not only boost tourism but also provide non-stop services, reflecting Bonaire’s escalating charm as a travel destination.

Netherlands Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

