Bold Properties Expands to Curaçao: A Strategic Move by Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate affiliate, Bold Properties, in a significant strategic move, is expanding its footprint to the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao. The real estate brokerage, led by co-founders Aileen Kelly and Jenniffer Figaroa, announced this expansion as a part of Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates initiative. This venture aims to extend services and support from luxury firms across the Caribbean islands.

Advertisment

Embracing the Curaçao Market

Danielle Austin, President of Christie's International Real Estate Caribbean Affiliates, expressed her enthusiasm for this expansion. Curaçao, with its rich history and diverse cultural tapestry, offers a unique market for luxury real estate. From initial settlement by the Arawak people, colonization by the Dutch, to its significant role in the Atlantic slave trade and oil refinery industry, the island's journey has been eventful. Today, it is a celebrated tourist hotspot, renowned for its splendid beaches and luxury real estate, with properties reaching up to $8 million.

Post-Pandemic Surge in Demand

Aileen Kelly noted an upsurge in demand for luxury residences in Curaçao following the COVID-19 pandemic. The timing, according to Kelly, is opportune for market expansion. Christie's International Real Estate affiliated with Bold Properties in the summer of 2023. Apart from Curaçao and Aruba, Christie's has affiliates across several other Caribbean locations, further strengthening their market presence.

Christie's International Real Estate is known for its rapid growth. In Michigan, it grew from 100 million to 1 billion in annual sales in just three years, focusing on the Detroit Metro area. The company's decision to set up shop in Ann Arbor came after the average home price there increased 47% since 2018.