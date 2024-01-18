Blink Charging and McArthurGlen Bolster EV Infrastructure in the Netherlands

Blink Charging Co., a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has joined forces with Europe's leading designer outlets provider, McArthurGlen. Together, they are set to install advanced EV chargers at the Roermond and Roosendaal outlet centers in the Netherlands. This partnership aims at expanding the existing charging infrastructure, with the Roermond outlet set to increase its current 70 EV chargers to 400 over the next two years. Simultaneously, the Roosendaal outlet will add six more chargers to its current 19 by the end of the year.

Advertisment

McArthurGlen and Blink Charging: A Powerful Alliance

Pieter Van Voorst Vader, Managing Director of McArthurGlen, has expressed his excitement about this venture, particularly the opportunity to offer Blink's reliable EV charging services to the centers' numerous visitors. McArthurGlen, established in 1993, is a prominent player in Europe's designer outlet retailing industry. It operates 25 outlets across eight countries and generates annual revenues of 5 billion euros. The company has plans for further expansion, including new phases for centers in Vancouver, West Midlands, Málaga, Roosendaal, and Castel Romano.

Blink Charging: Pioneering EV Infrastructure

Miko de Haan, President of Blink Charging Europe, underscored the significance of this foray into Dutch territory. He emphasized Blink's commitment to supporting the burgeoning demand for EVs with top-of-the-line charging equipment and smart services. Blink Charging boasts nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide and has strategic partnerships that enable the proliferation of EV adoption in various locations. Its network employs cloud-based software to manage the EV charging stations and data. While the company's forward-looking statements in the press release reflect plans for future growth, they also acknowledge potential risks and uncertainties inherent in such projections.

This initiative by Blink Charging and McArthurGlen marks a significant stride towards enhanced EV infrastructure. With the continual rise in the adoption of electric vehicles, the demand for reliable and accessible charging solutions is more pressing than ever.