Business

Billink Secures €29.5M to Expand Buy Now Pay Later Services

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Billink Secures €29.5M to Expand Buy Now Pay Later Services

In a significant move towards expanding its digital footprint, Netherlands-based Billink has secured €29.5 million from Germany’s Varengold Bank. This monumental funding aims to bolster the company’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, which have already attracted a user base of 3 million shoppers and over 3,000 webshops. With this financial backing, Billink plans to extend its reach to the top 50 largest online retailers in Benelux and make a significant foray into the German market.

Reimagining Online Transactions

The Gouda-based firm is on a mission to replicate the assurance of offline transactions in the digital realm, thereby benefiting both consumers and webshops. Billink’s innovative payment system, which has been operational since 2012, allows shoppers to pay only after they’ve received their purchases. This model has earned the company a strong foothold in the business sector, with 20% of Dutch Chamber of Commerce-registered companies having used Billink for payments.

Capitalizing on Local Expertise

CEO Frank Waagmeester attributes the firm’s success to its local expertise and exceptional customer retention and satisfaction. A testament to this is Billink’s impressive 4.7 Trustpilot rating. The partnership with Varengold Bank, facilitated by Executive Director Philip Niemeyer of A-DCM, equips Billink with the necessary capital to target top Dutch online shops and to free up working capital for its entry into the German market.

Competing in the BNPL Arena

As Billink gears up for competition with other European BNPL services like Klarna and Riverty (formerly AfterPay), its aspirations are clear. The company is firmly set on being the most trusted online payment method and continues to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. With its eyes on the horizon, Billink is not only preparing for the challenge but also working on Billink Check-out 2.0, an AI application aimed at optimizing the customer experience.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

