Bethel Church’s 96-Day Service: A Beacon of Hope for Refugee Families

In a riveting display of faith and humanity, the Bethel Church in The Hague, Netherlands, adopted an extraordinary approach to shield an Armenian refugee family from deportation. The Tamrazyan family, who sought refuge from political persecution in Armenia a decade ago, found themselves on the brink of being expelled from the Netherlands, the country they had called home for years.

96 Days of Continuous Service: A Sanctuary in Time

The Tamrazyans, despite having their asylum requests denied after an exhausting legal process, found an unlikely refuge within the walls of the Bethel Church. Here, they were not just guests, but became an integral part of a 96-day continuous religious service – a sanctuary in time, meticulously planned and executed to protect them from being arrested and deported. A law in the Netherlands prohibits police from interrupting a church service, a provision that Bethel Church ingeniously harnessed to ensure the safety of the Tamrazyan family.

Unprecedented Collaboration: Clerics Across Denominations Unite

To keep the continuous service operationally feasible, the church rallied the support of 650 clerics from across 20 different denominations. This exceptional demonstration of interfaith solidarity ensured that the church services never ceased, day or night, for over three months. This constant vigil, which provided a haven for the Tamrazyans, was characterized not only by religious sermons but also by a sense of communal living, complete with lodging, psychological help, and in-house education for the three Tamrazyan children.

The Victory: A New Chapter for the Tamrazyan Family and Beyond

The church’s relentless effort culminated in victory, with the Tamrazyan family being granted permission to stay in the Netherlands. But the success story did not stop there. The church’s stand sparked a wider conversation about the plight of refugee children in the country, leading to a broader outcome where over 600 children and their families in similar situations were allowed to remain in the Netherlands. Hayarpi Tamrazyan, the eldest daughter, voiced her profound gratitude at the end of the church’s marathon service, which had transformed from a mere place of worship to a tangible symbol of hope for their future.