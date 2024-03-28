Bengaluru Innovators Transform Textile Waste into Felt at Bharat Tex, Aiming for Sustainability

Last month, at Bharat Tex, one of the world's premier textile events, two Bengaluru-based organizations, Hasiru Batte and The Good Felt, introduced a groundbreaking initiative. They showcased a collection of apparel and accessories made from felt, a material innovatively crafted from recycled textile waste. This collaboration not only highlights the potential for sustainable fashion but also addresses the critical issue of textile waste.

From Waste to Wardrobe

Hasiru Batte, in partnership with The Good Felt, undertook a pioneering project by collecting 250 kilograms of white old clothes from Bengaluru's localities. These were then sent to the Netherlands to be transformed into high-quality felt material, demonstrating the feasibility of repurposing Indian post-consumer textile waste. The Good Felt, launched in September 2023 by Enviu, is dedicated to creating value from waste. The company's CEO, Anurag Jain, emphasized felt's versatility and recyclability, noting its minimal infrastructure requirements and its contribution to a circular economy.

Challenges and Opportunities

The initiative, while innovative, faces several hurdles, particularly in waste collection and consumer perception. Anurag Jain pointed out the need for better waste segregation at the household level and a shift in mindset towards recycled clothing. Despite these challenges, the collaboration between Hasiru Batte and The Good Felt has diverted over two tonnes of textile waste, creating not only fashionable items but also acoustic panels and lifestyle accessories. Their goal is to prevent 5,000 tonnes of textile waste from reaching landfills within the next five years.

A Sustainable Future in Fashion

The success of this project could mark a significant shift towards sustainability in the fashion industry. Ina Bahuguna of Hasiru Dala highlighted the environmental impact of fast fashion and the importance of responsible consumption and waste management. Plans are underway to establish a textile recovery facility in Bengaluru, which will further enhance their capacity to recycle textile waste and support the local waste picker community by creating new livelihood opportunities. This initiative not only showcases the potential for innovative recycling but also serves as a call to action for both consumers and the fashion industry to embrace sustainability.