Argus Launches B30 Ucome-ARA Marine Biodiesel Blend Amid Policy Shifts in Netherlands

Argus has introduced a new B30 Ucome dob ARA range marine biodiesel blend, marking a significant shift from the previously calculated blend price to a mix comprising 30% used cooking oil methyl ester (Ucome) and 70% very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO). This development comes against the backdrop of evolving market dynamics in northwest Europe, notably influenced by policy changes in the Netherlands, which have impacted the trade of marine biodiesel blends.

Policy Changes and Market Impact

In 2023, the Dutch government announced a decision to halve the multiplier for biofuels in maritime shipping starting in 2024, significantly affecting the financial attractiveness of using advanced biofuels in the sector. Despite these policy adjustments, demand for marine biodiesel, particularly the B30 Ucome and VLSFO blends, has remained strong, especially in ports outside the reach of the HBE-G ticket system, such as Antwerp, Belgium. This demand is further buoyed by broader regulatory measures like the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), aimed at encouraging greener shipping options.

Supply Challenges and Pricing Dynamics

Supply challenges, including disruptions in used cooking oil (UCO) imports and an EU anti-dumping investigation into Chinese biofuel exports, have tightened the market for maritime biodiesel blends. These developments, coupled with the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS system, have led to a shift in pricing dynamics, with Rotterdam's advanced Fame biofuel blends now priced at a premium compared to those in Singapore. The inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS system, effective from 1 January 2024, mandates that ships with a gross tonnage of over 5,000t calling at EU ports must secure emissions trading system allowances to cover their greenhouse gas emissions.

Looking Forward

The implications of these regulatory and policy changes are significant for the marine biodiesel market in northwest Europe. As the market adjusts to these new conditions, the demand for greener shipping options is expected to continue growing. However, supply constraints and the evolving regulatory landscape will play crucial roles in shaping the future of marine biodiesel trade, with potential impacts on pricing, availability, and the competitiveness of different fuel blends in the global market.