Animated TV Series Adaptation of 'Kiranmala & The Kingdom Beyond' Set for Global Launch

Submarine and Rebel Maverick are joining forces to bring an animated television series adaptation of the beloved middle grader book series, Kiranmala & The Kingdom Beyond, to screens worldwide. This collaboration unites the creative prowess of Emmy winner Michael Ryan and author Sayantani DasGupta in adapting the first book trilogy, with the project slated for release in both international and U.S. markets this year. The series promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and vibrant animation.

Building the World of Kiranmala

The narrative journey begins with the adaptation of the first three books of the series, focusing on young Kiranmala's adventures in a magical world. Michael Ryan, alongside DasGupta, will pen the pilot episode, with Ryan serving as the head writer, ensuring the series remains true to the books' spirit. Submarine Sublime's co-founder Bruno Felix and development head Phil Molloy, along with Rebel Maverick's Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln, will executive produce, bringing together a team with a proven track record in delivering compelling animated content. The studios involved, including Submarine's global locations, have been instrumental in producing notable works such as Prime Video's Undone and Netflix's Apollo 10 1/2.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Rebel Maverick, known for its diverse and inclusive storytelling, has a history of successful projects across TV and film, working with industry giants such as Sony and Regina King's Royal Ties Productions. Their upcoming ventures include an adult anime series, Allure: The Evening Primrose, with tennis champion Naomi Osaka voicing the lead role. This project's development underscores the studio's commitment to bringing diverse stories to a global audience, with Kiranmala & The Kingdom Beyond set to be a flagship series in their expanding portfolio.

Anticipated Impact and Future Prospects

As anticipation builds for the series' launch, the collaboration between Submarine and Rebel Maverick highlights the growing interest in animated adaptations of popular book series. The project's international and U.S. market debut later this year marks a significant milestone in children's television, promising to deliver a series that is not only entertaining but also culturally enriching. With such a dynamic team at the helm, Kiranmala & The Kingdom Beyond is poised to become a new favorite among young audiences and book lovers alike, potentially paving the way for more book-to-screen adaptations in the future.

The venture into the magical world of Kiranmala represents a significant step in children's entertainment, blending imaginative storytelling with educational themes. As viewers await the series' debut, the creative minds behind this adaptation are setting a new standard for animated storytelling, promising an enchanting experience that will resonate with audiences across the globe.