Education

Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor’s Tale of Endurance and Education

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Andrew Schot: A Holocaust Survivor’s Tale of Endurance and Education

At a venerable age of 93, Andrew Schot, a survivor of one of history’s most horrific genocides, shares his poignant narrative of endurance and survival through the Holocaust. The events he speaks of encapsulate a chilling part of our world’s history, painting a stark picture of life under the Nazi occupation of Leeuwarden, his hometown in the Netherlands.

Life Under Nazi Occupation

Although Schot does not practice Judaism, he was branded Jewish under the stringent German laws, a consequence of his Jewish lineage traced back to his grandparents. He was subjected to the relentless persecution that came with this classification—forced to don the Star of David and attend a school exclusively for Jewish individuals—a grim testament to the racial discrimination of that era.

An Unlikely Encounter

In the midst of this tumultuous landscape, Schot crossed paths with the now-iconic figure of Anne Frank and her family, who would later become central to Holocaust education. This encounter, innocent in its time, now resonates with the echoing tragedy of Frank’s fate and her enduring legacy.

Surviving the Unimaginable

After spending two years in hiding, Schot was eventually captured and sent to concentration camps, where he endured the unimaginable hardships for 13 grueling months. The end of World War II marked his liberation, and along with his mother and sister, who had also survived, Schot emigrated to America. Encouraged by his mother to look forward, Schot initially kept his past experiences to himself.

Breaking the Silence

It was not until 1996, prompted by the sight of his grandson in the audience during a school presentation, that Schot broke his silence. Since then, he has shared his story publicly, speaking at around 30 schools and emphasizing the importance of Holocaust education in preventing the recurrence of such atrocities.

Arizona’s Holocaust Education Initiative

Meanwhile, Arizona’s State Superintendent, Tom Horne, has been actively enforcing a 2021 law that requires the education of the Holocaust and other genocides in middle and high schools. This initiative arose in response to pro-Hamas protests and propaganda witnessed at educational institutions. Schot stands in support of this educational initiative, asserting the importance of awareness in preventing history from repeating its darkest chapters.

Preserving History

Andrew Christiansen, a reporter for KGUN 9, brought Schot’s story to the forefront, underscoring his previous work in Corpus Christi, Texas, and his unwavering commitment to reporting on crucial historical narratives. By sharing Schot’s experiences, Christiansen and Schot alike contribute to preserving the lessons of history and ensuring they retain their significance in our increasingly complex world.

Education History Netherlands
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

