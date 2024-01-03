en English
Energy

Air Liquide to Construct a World-Scale Carbon Capture Unit in Rotterdam

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Air Liquide to Construct a World-Scale Carbon Capture Unit in Rotterdam

Industrial gas titan, Air Liquide, has announced grand plans to construct, own, and operate a world-scale carbon capture unit in the industrial area of Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The unit will be stationed at Air Liquide’s pre-existing hydrogen production facility in the Port of Rotterdam.

A Leap Forward with Cryocap Technology

The project takes advantage of Air Liquide’s proprietary Cryocap technology to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. This captured CO2 will subsequently be transported and permanently stored in exhausted gas fields in the North Sea, situated approximately 20 kilometers offshore via the Porthos infrastructure.

Porthos: Europe’s Major Carbon Capture Initiative

Porthos is currently under development and stands as one of Europe’s most pivotal carbon capture and storage endeavors. The project is scheduled to become operational in 2026 and is anticipated to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the Rotterdam industrial basin. Porthos will aim to mitigate emissions by 2.5 million tons of CO2 annually, equating to roughly 10% of the current industrial emissions in Rotterdam.

Strategic Importance Recognized

The European Union has acknowledged the strategic importance of the Porthos project by designating it as a major cross-border infrastructure project. It has also been included in the list of Project of Common Interest, recognizing its potential to advance energy and climate policy objectives. As a result of this initiative, Air Liquide will be able to supply its long-term customers with hydrogen that is significantly less carbon-intensive.

Energy
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

