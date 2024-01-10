Adyen’s CTO Alexander Mathey to Step Down, Cites Personal Reasons

In a major development, Alexander Mathey, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Amsterdam-based IT services provider Adyen NV, has made a significant announcement. Mathey, who has served the company for a solid decade, will not be seeking re-election for another term at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. His current term will conclude at the end of this year, on December 31, 2024.

Reasons Behind the Decision

Mathey’s decision to step down is largely influenced by his struggle to balance his leadership role at Adyen, which encompasses managing operations at its base in Amsterdam and at multiple global offices, with his personal life back home in Berlin. His departure from the company is not a reflection of his faith in its future prospects. On the contrary, he expressed his firm belief in the company’s potential for future achievements and conveyed his gratitude for the enriching tenure at Adyen.

Identifying the Successor

With Mathey’s current term ending only at the close of the year, Adyen has been provided with sufficient time to meticulously search for his successor. The company has announced that it is open to considering both internal and external candidates for the position of the CTO. This indicates Adyen’s commitment to finding the right person to lead the technology wing of the company, whether from within its existing talent pool or from outside.

Mathey, who joined Adyen in 2015, has made significant contributions to the company’s engineering teams and technology. His work has been instrumental in the success and growth of Adyen. Pieter van der Does, co-CEO of Adyen, has lauded Mathey for his relentless efforts and substantial contributions.