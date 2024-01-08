en English
Business

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
1Komma5 Enters Dutch Market with Zonduurzaam Acquisition

In a significant move, Hamburg-based cleantech company, 1Komma5, has marked its entry into the Dutch market by acquiring Zonduurzaam, a leading provider of solar and energy storage solutions in the Netherlands. The acquisition is poised to strengthen 1Komma5’s European footprint, enabling the company to extend its comprehensive suite of products and software to millions of customers in the Dutch market.

Zonduurzaam: A Prominent Player in the Dutch Solar Energy Sector

Zonduurzaam, based in Deventer, has an established reputation in the Dutch solar energy sector, with over 10,000 energy systems sold and installed, nearly half of which were completed in 2023 alone. Operating from six locations across the country and employing approximately 100 specialists, Zonduurzaam has demonstrated a robust track record in the industry. The acquisition will now see Zonduurzaam managing 1Komma5’s market offerings in the Netherlands.

1Komma5’s Comprehensive Offering

1Komma5’s product and software portfolio includes a wide range of solutions targeting to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. These include solar panels, energy storage systems, EV wallboxes, heat pumps, and the smart energy management system known as Heartbeat. This platform connects photovoltaic systems, electricity storage, heat pumps, and charging stations with the energy market, creating virtual power plants and helping European commercial customers and multi-family homeowners transition towards CO2-neutral energy solutions.

The move comes on the heels of 1Komma5 securing a banking finance deal in December for up to EUR 100 million. This financial backing is intended to support the company’s aggressive growth strategy and potential entry into the capital market.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

