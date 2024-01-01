en English
Nepal

Wild Elephant Found Dead in Nepal: Suspected Poaching

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Wild Elephant Found Dead in Nepal: Suspected Poaching

In an unsettling turn of events, an elephant, part of a group that had migrated from India to Nepal, was found dead in the Janjagaran Community Forest within Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang. It was a wild elephant, around 12 years of age, who had journeyed into Nepal approximately two months ago and had since been living peacefully in the forest area.

Discovery of the Elephant’s Death

The tragic discovery of the elephant’s lifeless body was made recently, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The gruesome sight was confirmed by local leader Dinesh Giri who was present at the scene.

(Read Also: Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives)

Suspected Poaching

The Nepal Police, including DSP Ranjan Dahal from the District Police Office Morang, suspect that this may be a case of poaching. The heinous act of killing these majestic creatures for their ivory tusks or for sport is a grave concern that plagues many nations, and Nepal is no exception.

(Read Also: Ultraviolette F77: India’s Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal Launch)

Official Investigation Underway

An official investigation into the exact cause of death has been initiated. While the gunshot wound points to a deliberate act of violence, the investigators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they capture the complete picture of the circumstances leading up to the elephant’s untimely death.

Nepal Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

