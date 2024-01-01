Wild Elephant Found Dead in Nepal: Suspected Poaching

In an unsettling turn of events, an elephant, part of a group that had migrated from India to Nepal, was found dead in the Janjagaran Community Forest within Sundarharaicha Municipality, Morang. It was a wild elephant, around 12 years of age, who had journeyed into Nepal approximately two months ago and had since been living peacefully in the forest area.

Discovery of the Elephant’s Death

The tragic discovery of the elephant’s lifeless body was made recently, and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The gruesome sight was confirmed by local leader Dinesh Giri who was present at the scene.

Suspected Poaching

The Nepal Police, including DSP Ranjan Dahal from the District Police Office Morang, suspect that this may be a case of poaching. The heinous act of killing these majestic creatures for their ivory tusks or for sport is a grave concern that plagues many nations, and Nepal is no exception.

Official Investigation Underway

An official investigation into the exact cause of death has been initiated. While the gunshot wound points to a deliberate act of violence, the investigators are leaving no stone unturned to ensure they capture the complete picture of the circumstances leading up to the elephant’s untimely death.

