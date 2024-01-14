Veteran Journalist Kamal Ratna Tuladhar: An Era Ends at 67

Kamal Ratna Tuladhar, a seasoned desk editor for The Kathmandu Post, bid adieu to the world at 67. The veteran editor was rushed to Norvic Hospital on a chilly Saturday morning due to heart complications, only to breathe his last moments later. His life was commemorated through final rites at Shova Bhagwati, all taking place on the same day.

A Stalwart in Journalism

Tuladhar, throughout his career, carved a niche for himself as a meticulous editor, particularly for the Business and Op-Ed pages of The Kathmandu Post. He held the reins of news and opinion articles, ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity and precision. His keen eye for detail and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence led him to work at various respected publications, including the Himalayan Travel Trade Journal, Shangri-la, Nepal Traveler, and The Rising Nepal.

Legacy Beyond Journalism

Although Tuladhar’s editorial prowess was well-known, it was his knowledge and scholarship of Newar traders in Lhasa that set him apart. His profound understanding of this unique cultural intersection led him to author the book ‘Caravan to Lhasa’. The tome, which explores the lives and trials of the Newar traders on the Silk Road, is a testament to Tuladhar’s diverse interests and intellectual curiosity.

His departure leaves behind a void in the field of journalism and cultural study. He is survived by his two daughters, who carry forward his legacy of truth and persistence.