Ranju Yadav: Transforming Mithila Art to Challenge Social Evils in Nepal

When artist Ranju Yadav was in grade 9, a local tragedy involving dowry death deeply impacted her, setting her on a path to use art as a medium for social change. Years later, her unique approach to Mithila art, traditionally a form of Nepalese folk art, has not only earned her national recognition but also allowed her to address issues such as dowry, child marriage, and female feticide.

From Personal Trauma to Artistic Expression

Ranju Yadav's journey into the world of Mithila art began as a quest to express the trauma she felt after witnessing the repercussions of dowry in her community. Mithila art, originating from the Mithila region, primarily served decorative and religious purposes. However, Yadav's innovative adaptation of this art form has turned it into a powerful tool for social critique and awareness. Her artwork, characterized by vivid depictions of social injustices, has not only captivated audiences but also sparked meaningful conversations around deeply ingrained societal issues.

Creating Impact Through Art

Yadav's 2019 solo exhibition, 'Colours of Change,' showcased 29 paintings that vividly portrayed various social evils, garnering significant attention and sparking discussions among visitors. One painting, in particular, depicting a groom as a bull—a metaphor for those who accept dowry—resonated with many, leading some men to personally assure Yadav of their stance against the practice. This direct impact on individuals' perspectives underscores the transformative power of art and motivates Yadav to reach even wider audiences, especially in regions plagued by these practices.

Recognition and Aspirations

Ranju Yadav's work has not only resonated within Nepal but has also been recognized internationally, with exhibitions in countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the Maldives. Despite facing initial skepticism and challenges, including societal prejudice against pursuing art professionally, Yadav's perseverance and the support she received have been instrumental in her success. Looking forward, she aspires to promote Mithila art globally while continuing to use her platform to advocate for social change and inspire future generations.