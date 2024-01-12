Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal

In the annals of history, few figures loom as large as King Prithvi Narayan Shah. Born on January 11, 1723, in the cradle of Gorkha, he is the architect of modern Nepal, his birth anniversary today celebrated as Prithvi Jayanti or National Unity Day. His story is one of resilience, ambition, and an unwavering vision for a unified nation.

A King in the Making

As the first son of King Nara Bhupal Shah and Queen Kaushalyawati, Prithvi Narayan Shah was born into a world of power. His path to the throne, however, was not without its hurdles. His half-brother Brinda Keshar Shah was a potential rival for the throne, but destiny had other plans. The untimely demise of Brinda Keshar Shah led Prithvi Narayan to become the sole heir to the throne. Under the watchful eyes of his stepmother, Chandraprabhawati, Shah was educated in a plethora of disciplines, preparing him for the mantle of leadership.

From Gorkha to Kathmandu: A Vision Fulfilled

Ascending to the throne at a tender age of 20, Shah began his grand mission: the unification of a fragmented Nepal. After an initial setback at Nuwakot, Shah strengthened his army and slowly, but surely, annexed territory after territory. His rule oversaw the expansion of Nepal’s borders to the Mechi river in the east and the unification of the Kathmandu valley. He rechristened Kathmandu as the capital and reestablished Nepal as Asal Hindustan, a distinct Hindu entity in contrast to Mughal-ruled India.

The Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah

Prithvi Narayan Shah was more than a ruler; he was a visionary. His teachings, compiled in Divyopadesh, laid down his vision for the future of Nepal. He advocated for the preservation of ancestral dharma and emphasized on the unique national identity of Nepal. Passing away at Devighat, Nuwakot, in 1775, Shah left behind a legacy that continues to define the national identity of Nepal and its people. Today, on his 302nd birth anniversary, the country commemorates his contributions to the unification process with various programs across the nation.