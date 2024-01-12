en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal

In the annals of history, few figures loom as large as King Prithvi Narayan Shah. Born on January 11, 1723, in the cradle of Gorkha, he is the architect of modern Nepal, his birth anniversary today celebrated as Prithvi Jayanti or National Unity Day. His story is one of resilience, ambition, and an unwavering vision for a unified nation.

A King in the Making

As the first son of King Nara Bhupal Shah and Queen Kaushalyawati, Prithvi Narayan Shah was born into a world of power. His path to the throne, however, was not without its hurdles. His half-brother Brinda Keshar Shah was a potential rival for the throne, but destiny had other plans. The untimely demise of Brinda Keshar Shah led Prithvi Narayan to become the sole heir to the throne. Under the watchful eyes of his stepmother, Chandraprabhawati, Shah was educated in a plethora of disciplines, preparing him for the mantle of leadership.

From Gorkha to Kathmandu: A Vision Fulfilled

Ascending to the throne at a tender age of 20, Shah began his grand mission: the unification of a fragmented Nepal. After an initial setback at Nuwakot, Shah strengthened his army and slowly, but surely, annexed territory after territory. His rule oversaw the expansion of Nepal’s borders to the Mechi river in the east and the unification of the Kathmandu valley. He rechristened Kathmandu as the capital and reestablished Nepal as Asal Hindustan, a distinct Hindu entity in contrast to Mughal-ruled India.

The Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah

Prithvi Narayan Shah was more than a ruler; he was a visionary. His teachings, compiled in Divyopadesh, laid down his vision for the future of Nepal. He advocated for the preservation of ancestral dharma and emphasized on the unique national identity of Nepal. Passing away at Devighat, Nuwakot, in 1775, Shah left behind a legacy that continues to define the national identity of Nepal and its people. Today, on his 302nd birth anniversary, the country commemorates his contributions to the unification process with various programs across the nation.

0
Asia History Nepal
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
15 mins ago
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
Taiwan’s political landscape is changing dramatically as the younger generation, which accounts for around one-fifth of the population, tends to prioritise economic well-being over geopolitical concerns. With poor wages, expensive living expenses, and subpar housing, a large section of Taiwan’s youth are advocating for workable solutions that will enhance their short-term financial prospects. Focus Shifts
Taiwan's Young Voters Prioritize Economic Welfare Over Geopolitical Concerns
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
51 mins ago
Major Earthquake in Afghanistan; Counterfeit Dow Product in Pakistan; First Tourists in North Korea; Vietnamese Leader's Health Concerns; Taiwan's Fear of Chinese Pressure; Asian Market Reactions; BlackRock Revalues Byju's
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
53 mins ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
21 mins ago
IX Asia Indexes Announces Cryptocurrency Index Updates Reflecting Market Growth
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
25 mins ago
UnitedLex Welcomes New Chief Client Officer, Rajitha Boer, to Drive Global Growth
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
51 mins ago
Cikapundung River Overflows: A Closer Look at Bandung's Response to Flooding
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
10 seconds
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
42 seconds
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
58 seconds
International Politics Echo in Local Halls: Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Dallas Council Meeting
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
1 min
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
3 mins
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
5 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
7 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
8 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
10 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app