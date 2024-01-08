en English
Nepal

Nepal’s Butwal Sub-Metropolis Reclaims Public Lands for Community Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Nepal’s Butwal Sub-Metropolis Reclaims Public Lands for Community Development

On a recent Sunday in Nepal, the familiar hum of urban life was punctuated by the clatter of demolition machinery. This was not the result of a natural disaster or an urban renewal project gone awry. Instead, it was the deliberate action of the Butwal sub-metropolis, a local government body taking a stand against illegal constructions on public lands.

Clearing Encroachments to Make Way for Community Amenities

Under the watchful eyes of the Area Police Office, city police, and local residents, the Butwal sub-metropolis kicked off a campaign to reclaim public property. The objective was clear: to clear encroachments and create space for the construction of community facilities. These aren’t just any facilities, but a rest house, a park, and a town hall – amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Butwal.

The campaign’s initial operation saw the eviction of three huts in the Haatbazaar area within ward-5 and one along the Nepalgunj road. The authorities had been proactive in issuing notices for the removal of these illegal structures. However, when the concerned parties failed to comply, they had no choice but to step in and enforce the law.

Future Plans: Ujir Singh Falcha, Ramapithekas Park

The cleared areas won’t remain vacant for long. Hari Prasad Shrestha, the chair of Butwal sub-metropolis-5, unveiled plans to build the ‘Ujir Singh Falcha, Ramapithekas Park’ in the newly reclaimed spaces. This park, along with the proposed rest house and town hall, symbolizes the local government’s commitment to providing public amenities that cater to the needs and aspirations of the community.

A Continuing Initiative

The Butwal sub-metropolis hasn’t stopped at these evictions. It has already notified occupants of other illegal constructions in ward-5 and on the Nepalgunj road to vacate. These structures are also on the list for removal in the immediate future. This underscores the local government’s dedication to preserving public lands and its drive to develop parks and ‘chautari’ (resting places) in other areas, including ward-6.

The Butwal sub-metropolis’s initiative serves as a potent reminder of the importance of public lands and the role they play in fostering community connections and enhancing the quality of life. It’s a story of a local government reclaiming its public spaces, not just for the sake of law enforcement, but for the benefit of its people.

Nepal
