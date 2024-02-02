Nepali Man Recounts Harrowing Ordeal in Russian Military

As the early morning winter sun filters through the snow-dusted mountains of Khotang, Nepal, 31-year-old Suman Rai stares into the distance, his eyes betraying the scars of a harrowing ordeal. A tale of deception, fear, and survival unfolds as he begins to share his chilling experience with the Russian military that he joined under the guise of a promising job opportunity abroad.

The Deceptive Promise

Suman's journey began with an agent's enticing offer of employment in the Russian army. Captivating him with visions of high pay and a comfortable life, the offer seemed like a beacon of hope in the financial doldrums. However, the reality that unfolded upon his arrival in Russia was starkly different. Suman was thrust into the chaos of military action, unprepared and uninformed that he would be sent to the frontlines of the Ukrainian conflict.

The Unseen Shields of War

The communication with the outside world was severely restricted, and he found himself, along with other Nepalis, used as human shields in the war. The situation of the Nepalis in the Russian army is grim, with Suman noting that more than 400 Nepalis have been killed and about 800 are actively involved in the combat. The language barrier further compounds the risks, with many unable to comprehend the commands. This often results in them being abandoned on the battlefield if wounded.

A Narrow Escape and Return Home

But Suman was one of the lucky ones. He escaped this dire situation by paying an agent, relying on the financial support from his brother-in-law in South Korea. He returned to Nepal shortly before the Tihar festival, a beacon of light in the midst of his traumatic ordeal. His story underscores the trend of Nepalis, even those with stable jobs in the Gulf, opting to join the Russian military for the promise of permanent residency and high wages, oblivious to the dangerous reality that awaits.

Having been a cook and dabbled in multiple business ventures in the past, Suman is now safely back in his homeland. However, the shadows of war still linger, and his experience serves as a stark reminder of the perils hidden behind deceptive promises of prosperity.