Nepal Police Wrap Up Investigations on High-Profile Cases Including Land Scam, Gold Smuggling, and Arrest of Ram Bahadur Bamjon

Nepal Police announced significant progress in their fight against crime, unveiling the completion of investigations into a series of high-profile cases over the past year, which has had a considerable impact on various sectors of the society and the nation's legal landscape. Deputy Inspector General Bhim Prasad Dhakal, in a detailed press conference, highlighted the key achievements of the force, including the resolution of the Lalita Niwas land scam, recovery of a substantial amount of smuggled gold, and the arrest of controversial figure Ram Bahadur Bamjon on pedophilia charges.

Advertisment

High-Profile Investigations Concluded

The Lalita Niwas land scam, involving the illegal acquisition and sale of government land, has been one of the most significant cases tackled by the Nepal Police this year. This case, along with the recovery of 60 kilograms of smuggled gold, illustrates the extensive efforts made by the force to combat corruption and illegal activities. The arrest of Ram Bahadur Bamjon, who gained international fame as a meditating ascetic, on charges of pedophilia, marks a critical step in addressing criminal activities regardless of the individuals' status or public perception.

Wide Spectrum of Criminal Activities

Advertisment

Deputy Inspector General Dhakal also shed light on various other serious investigations conducted over the past year. These include the embezzlement of funds from the Deurali cooperative, the arrest of individuals involved in Hundi (an informal method of transferring money), scams related to the Shiva Shikhar cooperative, the seizure of 2,600 grams of cocaine, and the exposure of a fake Bhutanese refugee scam. Furthermore, the Nepal Police's efforts have led to the filing of 59,061 cases on different charges, with banking fraud being the most prevalent. The Kathmandu Valley saw the highest number of these cases, while Karnali Province recorded the lowest.

Revenue Collection and International Collaboration

In addition to crime resolution, the Nepal Police have been successful in collecting almost Rs 1.98 billion in fines over the past year. The force has not only managed to arrest 13,122 absconding individuals but also brought back 13 crime convicts from foreign countries with support from INTERPOL. The total revenue collected from fines, including those for illegal gold smuggling, implementation of court verdicts, illegal money transactions, and traffic rules violations, amounted to Rs 6.63 billion, showcasing the extensive and multifaceted approach of the Nepal Police in maintaining law and order.

As these investigations draw to a close and the outcomes begin to unfold, the implications for Nepal's legal and social fabric are profound. The successful resolution of these high-profile cases not only underscores the Nepal Police's commitment to justice and the rule of law but also signals a warning to those engaged in illicit activities. The broader impact on societal trust, legal integrity, and the deterrence of future crimes will be critical areas for observation as Nepal moves forward in its efforts to combat corruption and criminal activities within its borders.