Nepal Initiates Digital Birth Registration, Aiming for Universal Biometric ID Coverage

Nepal has embarked on a futuristic journey by integrating digital identity numbers into the birth registration process, a significant leap towards establishing a comprehensive national digital ID system. Mukesh Kumar Keshar, the director at the Department of National ID and Civil Registration, announced this innovative approach, emphasizing its potential to streamline access to government services and documents. This initiative, already rolling out across the nation, signifies Nepal's commitment to embracing technology for societal advancement.

Transition to Biometric Smart National ID

At the heart of this transformation is the transition from traditional citizenship certificates to biometric smart national ID cards. These cards are designed to be a secure repository of an individual's personal data, including a photo and fingerprint biometrics. The initiative, which started informally two months ago, is now issuing digital ID numbers to approximately 2,000 newborns daily. This proactive measure is part of a broader strategy to ensure that every citizen has a unique national identity number from birth, facilitating easier and more efficient access to a wide array of public services and documentation.

Expediting Distribution and Enrollment

The Department of National ID and Civil Registration has been working tirelessly to ramp up the printing and distribution of these biometric smart cards. Following an ambitious enrollment campaign that successfully registered over 14.1 million people—more than 90 percent of the eligible population—the department has printed 3 million cards. Of these, 1.8 million have been dispatched to district offices for distribution, with 350,000 cards already in the hands of citizens. Plans are underway to launch a campaign aimed at accelerating the distribution process, ensuring that every Nepali citizen can soon benefit from this advanced digital infrastructure.

Towards Mandatory National Digital ID

The government's vision extends beyond the current achievements, with aspirations to make the national digital ID cards mandatory for all citizens. This bold step towards digitization, however, does not eliminate the need for citizenship certificates immediately. For the time being, these certificates remain essential for applying for driver's licenses, taking Public Service Commission exams, and accessing other critical services. Nevertheless, the establishment of a digital ID from birth marks a significant milestone in Nepal's journey towards a more connected and digitally empowered society.

As Nepal moves forward with this groundbreaking initiative, the implications for governance, societal inclusion, and access to public services are profound. By embedding digital identity into the very fabric of civic engagement from birth, Nepal sets a precedent for how technology can be harnessed to foster inclusivity, efficiency, and security. As the distribution of biometric smart cards gains momentum, it is clear that the nation is on the cusp of a new era in which digital identity will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of citizenship and governance. This journey, while ambitious, holds the promise of transforming how Nepalis interact with their government, paving the way for a more streamlined, secure, and inclusive society.