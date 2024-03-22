Everest Climbers to Use Biodegradable Bags for Waste as New Season Approaches

Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, is set to witness a significant environmental change this climbing season. Authorities have introduced a mandate requiring climbers to manage their waste using biodegradable bags, a move aimed at tackling the long-standing issue of pollution from human waste on the mountain. This initiative, enforced by the Pasang Lhamu rural municipality and the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee (SPCC), represents a shift towards sustainable climbing practices.

New Waste Management Protocols

The introduction of biodegradable poop bags is expected to mitigate the environmental impact of climbing expeditions. Allan Cohr, an experienced mountaineer, explains that climbers and Sherpas will be provided with waste alleviation gelling bags. These bags are designed to harden faeces and remove the odour, making waste management on the mountain more efficient. The collected waste will be aggregated at Camp II and then flown out for proper disposal, ensuring that Everest's pristine environment suffers minimal damage.

Challenges and Skepticism

Despite the positive outlook on the new waste management rule, there are concerns about its implementation and enforcement. Alan Arnette, a mountaineer and writer who scaled Everest in 2011, expresses skepticism regarding the commitment of Nepalese authorities to enforce this rule. Additionally, there are worries about Nepal's ability to handle the disposal of large amounts of human waste effectively. This initiative marks a significant step towards preserving Everest's environment, but its success will largely depend on the strict implementation and cooperation among climbers.

Looking Ahead

This new mandate reflects a growing recognition of the need to protect and preserve the natural beauty of Mount Everest. By requiring climbers to use biodegradable bags for waste management, authorities aim to address the environmental challenges posed by the increasing number of expeditions. As the climbing season approaches, the mountaineering community and local authorities will need to work together to ensure the effective implementation of this rule, safeguarding Everest for future generations.