Dalit Youth Assaulted in Nepal: A Stark Reminder of Persistent Caste Discrimination

In a disconcerting incident, Ramesh Bhul, a Dalit youth in Nepal, was physically assaulted for touching water at a hotel located in KI Singh Rural Municipality-4.

The perpetrator, identified as Ishwar Dhami, a 60-year-old businessman from the same ward, reportedly slapped Bhul for fetching water from a jerrycan. Dhami accused Bhul of contaminating the water due to his Dalit identity, a disturbing reflection of the deep-rooted caste discrimination that persists in certain pockets of Nepalese society.

Case Transferred to Doti District Police Office

Bhul, feeling deeply wronged and insulted, expressed his intention to file a police complaint against Dhami. The case was transferred from the local Bayal Area Police Office to the Doti District Police Office, as the local office lacks the jurisdiction to investigate cases of caste discrimination. This administrative move underscores the severity of the incident in question and its implications for the Dalit community in Nepal.

Pressure for Out-Of-Court Settlement

Eyewitnesses to the assault confirmed that Dhami openly admitted his reprehensible actions. However, there have been reports of increasing pressure on Bhul to consider an out-of-court settlement. This development points to the entrenched power dynamics in Nepalese society, with marginalized communities often coerced into silence and acceptance.

Dalit Activists Threaten to Protest Discrimination

Activists such as Basanta BK from the Dalit community are outraged by the assault on Bhul, viewing it as an affront to the entirety of their community. They have threatened to stage protests against such blatant discrimination, indicating a growing consciousness and resistance against caste-based oppression.

This incident underscores the pressing issue of caste-based discrimination in Nepal, where Dalits often encounter denial of access to public resources such as temples and water sources, and barriers to inter-caste marriages. The practice of 'untouchability', where Dalits are shunned from eating or drinking in the presence of higher castes, remains a significant challenge. The assault on Ramesh Bhul serves as a stark reminder of these persistent societal barriers in Nepal.