Climate Change and Disease: The Unseen Threats to Nepal’s Common Leopards

In the rugged terrains of Nepal, a creature of power and grace, the common leopard, is facing an escalating conflict with humans and livestock. The encroachment is partly due to shifting migration patterns and the relentless progress of climate change. Unlike the tiger and snow leopard, creatures of reverence and awe, the common leopard finds itself persecuted for its attacks – an increasing occurrence as climate change forces these predators into shared spaces.

Leopards, Disease, and Human Settlements

In 2023, a significant study reported by Mongabay suggested that these solitary predators are susceptible to the canine distemper virus. This might reduce their inherent fear of humans, resulting in an increased likelihood of them entering human settlements. Conservationists are now voicing concerns about potential disease transmission from feral dogs to wildlife, signaling a new threat to the leopard population.

Climate Change and Habitat Overlap

Climate change, that relentless specter, is expected to render higher-elevation regions increasingly habitable for leopards. This could lead to potential conflicts with snow leopards and exacerbate the challenge of conservation outside protected areas. With both tigers and common leopards venturing into higher altitudes, traditionally the domain of snow leopards, there’s a risk of increased competition and conflict among these big cats. This is further complicated by human settlements moving upwards as well.

The Snow Leopard and Common Leopard Conundrum

Researchers in the Gaurishankar Conservation Area captured images of both a snow leopard and a common leopard at the same high altitude, indicating overlapping habitats. This situation poses a threat to the comparatively smaller and less agile snow leopards, which may be threatened by the encroachment of common leopards.

Potential Solutions

Conservationists emphasize the need for comprehensive research to understand and address the impacts of climate change on these species. One study suggests that ‘predator-proof’ husbandry could help reduce human-leopard conflicts. This would involve addressing factors such as livestock density and rugged terrain, through community awareness and targeted measures at the municipal level, thus fostering a more harmonious coexistence between humans and leopards.