en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nepal

Climate Change and Disease: The Unseen Threats to Nepal’s Common Leopards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Climate Change and Disease: The Unseen Threats to Nepal’s Common Leopards

In the rugged terrains of Nepal, a creature of power and grace, the common leopard, is facing an escalating conflict with humans and livestock. The encroachment is partly due to shifting migration patterns and the relentless progress of climate change. Unlike the tiger and snow leopard, creatures of reverence and awe, the common leopard finds itself persecuted for its attacks – an increasing occurrence as climate change forces these predators into shared spaces.

Leopards, Disease, and Human Settlements

In 2023, a significant study reported by Mongabay suggested that these solitary predators are susceptible to the canine distemper virus. This might reduce their inherent fear of humans, resulting in an increased likelihood of them entering human settlements. Conservationists are now voicing concerns about potential disease transmission from feral dogs to wildlife, signaling a new threat to the leopard population.

Climate Change and Habitat Overlap

Climate change, that relentless specter, is expected to render higher-elevation regions increasingly habitable for leopards. This could lead to potential conflicts with snow leopards and exacerbate the challenge of conservation outside protected areas. With both tigers and common leopards venturing into higher altitudes, traditionally the domain of snow leopards, there’s a risk of increased competition and conflict among these big cats. This is further complicated by human settlements moving upwards as well.

The Snow Leopard and Common Leopard Conundrum

Researchers in the Gaurishankar Conservation Area captured images of both a snow leopard and a common leopard at the same high altitude, indicating overlapping habitats. This situation poses a threat to the comparatively smaller and less agile snow leopards, which may be threatened by the encroachment of common leopards.

Potential Solutions

Conservationists emphasize the need for comprehensive research to understand and address the impacts of climate change on these species. One study suggests that ‘predator-proof’ husbandry could help reduce human-leopard conflicts. This would involve addressing factors such as livestock density and rugged terrain, through community awareness and targeted measures at the municipal level, thus fostering a more harmonious coexistence between humans and leopards.

0
Nepal Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nepal

See more
22 mins ago
Caste-based Discrimination in Nepal's Private Sector: A Call for Change
In an era where diversity and inclusion are considered cornerstones of a progressive society, Nepal’s private sector struggles with a deep-rooted issue – caste-based discrimination. Particularly affected are the Dalits, who face significant barriers to employment, further exacerbating their socio-economic marginalization. The Private Sector and the Dalit Dilemma The private sector, accounting for the majority
Caste-based Discrimination in Nepal's Private Sector: A Call for Change
Balkumari Incident: A Violent Confrontation Puts the Government Under Fire
18 hours ago
Balkumari Incident: A Violent Confrontation Puts the Government Under Fire
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
19 hours ago
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
Borneo Climbers Conquer Mera Peak in Historic Christmas Day Summit
14 hours ago
Borneo Climbers Conquer Mera Peak in Historic Christmas Day Summit
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
17 hours ago
Nepal to Destroy Four Million Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccines
Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril
18 hours ago
Nepal Police Constable Dies in Road Accident, Highlights Pedestrian Peril
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
14 seconds
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
16 seconds
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
47 seconds
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
1 min
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
1 min
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
1 min
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
1 min
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
2 mins
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
2 mins
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app