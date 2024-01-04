Caste-based Discrimination in Nepal’s Private Sector: A Call for Change

In an era where diversity and inclusion are considered cornerstones of a progressive society, Nepal’s private sector struggles with a deep-rooted issue – caste-based discrimination. Particularly affected are the Dalits, who face significant barriers to employment, further exacerbating their socio-economic marginalization.

The Private Sector and the Dalit Dilemma

The private sector, accounting for the majority of Nepal’s employment landscape, remains a challenging terrain for Dalits. Despite being a significant part of the population, they are vastly underrepresented in white-collar jobs. This discrepancy stems from the government’s focus on securing quotas for Dalits solely in the public sector, leaving the private sector to its devices. A lack of data on caste composition in private jobs compounds the problem, veiling the extent of the issue and hindering effective policy-making.

Nepotism and Network Preferences: The Invisible Barriers

These barriers to Dalit employment are not merely institutional. Indeed, nepotistic hiring practices and a preference for candidates from certain social networks further perpetuate exclusion and limit opportunities for marginalized communities. Such practices, while not overtly discriminatory, subtly reinforce the caste hierarchy in the employment sector.

International Comparisons: A Lesson to Learn

On the global stage, countries like the United States, Canada, and India have made strides to promote diversity and inclusion in their private sectors. Through a mix of policies and voluntary codes of conduct, these nations have actively worked to dismantle institutional barriers to employment for marginalized communities. However, in Nepal, there is a resistance to such affirmative action in the private sector. Arguments of efficiency and meritocracy are often used to justify this lack of diversity.

Embracing Social Responsibility: A Path Forward

Such a narrow view, however, overlooks the fact that diversity is not only a social justice issue but also a key driver for innovation and business growth. The private sector in Nepal needs to acknowledge this and embrace social responsibility as a corporate objective. By hiring more candidates from marginalized communities, including Dalits, and addressing caste-based discrimination with strong policies and mechanisms, the private sector can play a pivotal role in reducing inequalities. This aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal of promoting inclusive societies, reinforcing the notion that businesses are more than just profit-making entities; they are also agents of social change.