British Woman Gored by Yak on Mount Everest Trek, Airlifted to Safety

During a charity trek to Everest base camp, Emma Keen, a 42-year-old retail worker from Bridgend, south Wales, encountered a life-threatening situation. On day four of her two-week, 80-mile journey, she was viciously attacked by a yak in the Nepalese village of Tengboche. The incident, which left her with a deep, 3-inch gash on her leg, necessitated an emergency airlift to a hospital for medical treatment.

Advertisment

Unexpected Danger in the Himalayas

Keen was sharing the beauty of her surroundings with her brother and nephew via FaceTime when the attack occurred. A yak, a normally docile beast of burden known for its significant size and large horns, charged at her without warning. The animal's horn gored her leg, causing severe injury. Yaks are a common sight in the Himalayas, used by locals for transportation and agricultural purposes, making the attack highly unusual and unexpected.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Advertisment

Following the attack, Keen was quickly airlifted to a nearby hospital. There, she received 10 stitches to close the wound inflicted by the yak's horn. Despite the traumatic experience, she showcased remarkable resilience. After receiving medical care, Keen made the decision to continue her trek. Her determination was fueled by a commitment to raising funds for Kidney Wales, a charity close to her heart. This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of high-altitude trekking and the importance of preparedness for all contingencies.

The Trek Continues

Emma Keen's story is not just one of survival but of unwavering dedication to a cause. Despite her injury, she completed the trek on horseback, a testament to her strength and commitment to her charitable goal. Her experience sheds light on the unexpected challenges that can arise in the pursuit of fundraising and adventure. It also highlights the beauty and danger inherent in the world's most majestic mountain ranges.

Emma Keen's ordeal in the Himalayas is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the resilience of the human spirit. Her ability to face adversity, recover, and proceed with her mission serves as an inspiration to many. It emphasizes the importance of supporting charitable causes, even in the face of unexpected challenges. Keen's story is not just about an attack; it's about courage, perseverance, and the triumph of the human will against the odds.