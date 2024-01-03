en English
Nepal

Borneo Climbers Conquer Mera Peak in Historic Christmas Day Summit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Borneo Climbers Conquer Mera Peak in Historic Christmas Day Summit

On a day when most of the world gathers around the comfort of a warm fireplace, three daring individuals from Kiulu embarked on a quest of a lifetime. Florensia Grace Gainus, Shartner Liew, and their close companion, Justin Paul Tamin, etched their names into the annals of mountaineering history by reaching the summit of Mera Peak in the Himalayas on Christmas Day. The timing of this achievement was especially poignant for Florensia, as the summit coincided with her birthday, amplifying the joy of this remarkable feat.

A Daunting Ascent

The arduous journey to the peak began on December 21. Challenging the elements and the formidable mountain itself, the trio ascended Mera Peak, a part of the Himalayan range that stands at a breathtaking height of 6,479 meters. This altitude posed significant challenges, testing the climbers’ resilience and tenacity with each step towards the summit.

Homecoming of Heroes

Upon their triumphant return to Kota Kinabalu International Airport, the climbers were met with applause and admiration, particularly Florensia, who was greeted by her concerned yet immensely proud mother. The joyous reception was a testament to the magnitude of their accomplishment.

First from Borneo to Conquer Mera Peak

According to the records of the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), this successful climb marked the trio as the first group from the island of Borneo to conquer Mera Peak. In recognition of their remarkable achievement, they were awarded certificates from the NMA and Everest Trekking Routes Pvt Ltd. Shartner, in an expression of elation, spoke of his dream and the risks, stories of past climbers echoing in his mind as he finally stood at the summit.

Nepal Social Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

